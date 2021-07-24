Daily COVID-19 case spike to over 300 in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County reported 319 new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, the first time cases have been over 300 since March.

Health officials say the uptick in numbers is due to the spread of the Delta variant.

This is the first occurrence of cases reaching those heights since lifting virus restrictions.

There was also one additional death reported Saturday morning.

The latest numbers bring the county’s total positive case count to 103,059 cases, with 2,080 cases active now, and 1,713 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Shelby County’s 7-day rolling average of reported cases per day is currently 206.

Health department data shows that along with increasing cases comes increased weekly test positivity rates.

During the week of July 11, officials reported a positivity rate of 11.1% -- up from the 9.3% reported the previous week. The highest positivity rate reported across the county is 17.8 when the virus peaked during the winter surge.

As of Saturday, there been a total of 405,210 people fully vaccinated and 723,700 vaccinations have been administered. The county’s vaccination goal is currently 700,000 to reach “herd immunity.”

