Former Tiger leads Aussies to victory in Olympics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Score a victory for a former Memphis Tiger in the Tokyo Olympic Games in the sport of Softball.

Australia vs Italy, former Tiger, Ellen Roberts, comes on in relief for the Aussies 9th inning with her team up a run, but the Italians with two runners on and two out.

Roberts gets it done with the strike out for the save to win the game. Final 1-0.

The Aussies are playing Canada tonight, then take on the United States Saturday, 8 p.m.

