Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Former Tiger leads Aussies to victory in Olympics

LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Score a victory for a former Memphis Tiger in the Tokyo Olympic Games in the sport of Softball.

Australia vs Italy, former Tiger, Ellen Roberts, comes on in relief for the Aussies 9th inning with her team up a run, but the Italians with two runners on and two out.  

Roberts gets it done with the strike out for the save to win the game. Final 1-0.  

The Aussies are playing Canada tonight, then take on the United States Saturday, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Memphis
Man dies in shooting at shopping center in Memphis
Road closures I-55 after man hit, killed
Traffic Alert: Road closures after man hit, killed
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare discuss new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations during the...
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare doctors are heartbroken over COVID-19 surge
Police lights.
Child shot, in critical condition
Jeremy Kyle proposed to Jana James with a flash mob in Memphis, Tennessee.
Man proposes to girlfriend flash mob-style at Overton Square

Latest News

The Memphis Redbirds Baseball Foundation says it reached a strategic agreement that would...
Redbirds pick up 13th straight victory
Tigers’ Dykes earns spot on Mackey watch list
901 FC sets for home match vs Tulsa Saturday
FILE PHOTO: Football
SEC pre-season honors and media league picks