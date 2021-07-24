Heat advisory prompts city of Memphis to open cooling center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Scorching temperatures across the mid-south prompts the city of Memphis to open an emergency cooling center.

The center will be located at the Bickford Community Center, 233 Henry Ave, Memphis, TN 38107.

Covid-19 safety protocols will be in effect at the cooling center.

The cooling center has limited services and is not intended to be a shelter.

Anyone who needs a ride to the cooling center can call OEM at (901) 297-1680 to schedule pickup via MATA.

Today’s emergency cooling center will close at 7 p.m.

