Heat advisory prompts city of Memphis to open cooling center
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scorching temperatures across the mid-south prompts the city of Memphis to open an emergency cooling center.
The center will be located at the Bickford Community Center, 233 Henry Ave, Memphis, TN 38107.
Covid-19 safety protocols will be in effect at the cooling center.
The cooling center has limited services and is not intended to be a shelter.
Anyone who needs a ride to the cooling center can call OEM at (901) 297-1680 to schedule pickup via MATA.
