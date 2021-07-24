Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Heat Advisory for some but dangerously hot for all

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for parts of the Mid-South until 7 PM but even those areas outside of the advisory will experience dangerous heat. A dy air mass has settled in the Mid-South and will keep us under a prolonged period of dry and dangerously heat over the next 7 days. Rain chances will be low and limited to a few areas this weekend. Heat indices will range from 100 to 105 for the next seven days.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, patchy fog possible with a light to calm wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm, afternoon highs in the mid 90s along with a light southwesterly wind.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light south wind and lows in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and humid Monday and Tuesday with a chance of a few afternoon showers or storms both days along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Sagay Galindo

WMC First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Sagay Galindo

Twitter: @sagaygalindo

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Memphis
Man dies in shooting at shopping center in Memphis
Road closures I-55 after man hit, killed
Traffic Alert: Road closures after man hit, killed
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare discuss new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations during the...
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare doctors are heartbroken over COVID-19 surge
Police lights.
Child shot, in critical condition
Dangerous sinkhole in North Memphis neighborhood catching drivers off guard
Dangerous sinkhole in North Memphis neighborhood catching drivers off guard

Latest News

7/24/2021
Saturday Morning forecast from WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist Erin Thomas -- July 24, 2021
7/24/2021
Saturday forecast for Memphis from WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist Erin Thomas - July 24, 2021
Heat Advisory in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CT Saturday
Dangerously hot: Heat Advisory in effect for portions of the Mid-South
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 9 AM CT Saturday
Tropical Depression could form near the Florida peninsula