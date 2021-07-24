Heat Advisory for some but dangerously hot for all

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for parts of the Mid-South until 7 PM but even those areas outside of the advisory will experience dangerous heat. A dy air mass has settled in the Mid-South and will keep us under a prolonged period of dry and dangerously heat over the next 7 days. Rain chances will be low and limited to a few areas this weekend. Heat indices will range from 100 to 105 for the next seven days.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, patchy fog possible with a light to calm wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm, afternoon highs in the mid 90s along with a light southwesterly wind.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light south wind and lows in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and humid Monday and Tuesday with a chance of a few afternoon showers or storms both days along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the lower 90s.

