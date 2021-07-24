Advertise with Us
High heat and humidity expected this weekend through next week

By Erin Thomas
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A drier air mass is moving in from the Southwest which will limit rain chances this weekend and allow temperatures to climb. Humidity will remain high which will make it feel even hotter. Heat index values are expected to range from 100 to 105 for the next seven days.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with a light Southwest wind and highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to calm wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm, afternoon highs in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a few afternoon showers or storms both days along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the lower 90s.

TROPICS: A tropical depression could form during the next day or two offshore or near the Florida peninsula.

Erin Thomas - Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

