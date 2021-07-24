Advertise with Us
Naitonal Coalition of 100 Black Women announces fashion show

By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women will be presenting its 30th Annual Southern Heritage Classic Fashion Show and Brunch September 11.

The coalition is also looking for male and female models for their show and are holding auditions on July 27 and 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Southbrook Town.

The coalition released these requirements:

  • Women must bring high heels to audition
  • No visible tattoos (must be able to cover)
  • No children or guests at audition
  • Must bring headshot to audition
  • Must be present for rehearsals when required

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

