Police: Four shot in under an hour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to two shootings in Memphis Saturday afternoon.

The first was near Germantown Parkway.

Police say two families were arguing with each other before gun shots were fired. Two of the adults involved in the argument were shot and taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and one in non-critical condition.

One person has been detained in this ongoing investigation.

At approx. 4:20 pm, ofcrs responded to a shooting at 1245 Germantown Parkway. Preliminary info: two different families (who are reportedly known to each other) were involved in a disagreement. Shots were fired and two of adults who were involved were shot. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 24, 2021

The second was near Graceland Drive and officers say two people were shot and both taken to the hospital. One was a man who is in critical condition and the other is a juvenile that is not in non-critical condition.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time

This is an ongoing investigation.

@ approx. 5:15 pm, ofcrs responded to a shooting @ 4243 Graceland. Upon arriving on the scene, ofcrs found that 2 victims had been shot & taken to Methodist South by prvt. vehicle. One victim, adult, is in critical condition. A 2nd victim, juvenile, is in non-critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 24, 2021

