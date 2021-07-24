Advertise with Us
Police: Four shot in under an hour

Police lights.
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to two shootings in Memphis Saturday afternoon.

The first was near Germantown Parkway.

Police say two families were arguing with each other before gun shots were fired. Two of the adults involved in the argument were shot and taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and one in non-critical condition.

One person has been detained in this ongoing investigation.

The second was near Graceland Drive and officers say two people were shot and both taken to the hospital. One was a man who is in critical condition and the other is a juvenile that is not in non-critical condition.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time

This is an ongoing investigation.

