SEC pre-season honors and media league picks

FILE PHOTO: Football
FILE PHOTO: Football(WAFB)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The SEC releases its Media Pre-Season All Conference Selections today.

Ole Miss’ Matt Corral gets the nod at first team quarterback.

Corral is a Pre-Season All American Selection, as well as being on watch lists for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback award, and the Maxwell award for the country’s top collegiate player.

The Rebels’, Jerrion Ealy is on the list twice as Kick Returner, and as an all purpose player.

Arkansas wide receiver Traylon Burks is SEC First Team at wide receiver.

He’s up for the the Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s top pass catcher.

Tennessee Offensive Lineman Cade Mays is the Vols’ lone representative on the first team.

For a complete pre-season all SEC list, go to our wesbsite, wmcactionnews5.com.

As far as the teams go, Alabama is the Media’s pick to win the west and the league overall. Texas A&M is second in the west, followed by LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas and Miss. State.

In the SEC East, it’s Georgia, followed by Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

