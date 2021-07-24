Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

‘Sweet sight’ as military dads both FaceTime their kids on their first day back to school

Military dads serving in different states both FaceTime their kids on first day back to school
Military dads serving in different states both FaceTime their kids on first day back to school(Sumrall Elementary School)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMRALL, Miss. (WLBT) - Two military dads serving in different states had the same idea of FaceTiming their children on their first day back to school!

The happy coincidence happened at Sumrall Elementary School and came with a “pic of the year” warning.

“This pic is NOT staged,” the post read. “As Mrs. Holly Hathorn Miller was welcoming parents and students in the classroom this morning, she turned around and saw this sweet sight.”

The two men, who do not know each other, had both FaceTimed their children, who also do not know each other.

The “sweet sight” has now been liked and shared hundreds of times on social media, with many calling the moment “precious.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Memphis
Man dies in shooting at shopping center in Memphis
Road closures I-55 after man hit, killed
Traffic Alert: Road closures after man hit, killed
Police lights.
Child shot, in critical condition
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare discuss new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations during the...
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare doctors are heartbroken over COVID-19 surge
Jeremy Kyle proposed to Jana James with a flash mob in Memphis, Tennessee.
Man proposes to girlfriend flash mob-style at Overton Square

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Shelby County
Police lights.
Two shootings, four shot in under an hour
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
National Coalition of 100 Black Women fashion show
Naitonal Coalition of 100 Black Women announces fashion show
Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis helps lead a community walk through Orange Mound, a historic...
Memphis police chief leads community walk through Orange Mound