Tigers’ Dykes earns spot on Mackey watch list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers’ tight end Sean Dykes was named the on the John Mackey Award watch list, given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.

Dykes caught 47 passes for 581 yards and 7 Touchdowns last season. He averaged 12.4 yards per cath.

Dykes is the University of Memphis record holder for most receiving yards by a tight end with 1,169.

The Tigers open their season against Nicholls State September 4 at the Liberty Bowl.

