Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tigers’ Dykes earns spot on Mackey watch list

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers’ tight end Sean Dykes was named the on the John Mackey Award watch list, given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.  

Dykes caught 47 passes for 581 yards and 7 Touchdowns last season. He averaged 12.4 yards per cath.  

Dykes is the University of Memphis record holder for most receiving yards by a tight end with 1,169.  

The Tigers open their season against Nicholls State September 4 at the Liberty Bowl.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Memphis
Man dies in shooting at shopping center in Memphis
Road closures I-55 after man hit, killed
Traffic Alert: Road closures after man hit, killed
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare discuss new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations during the...
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare doctors are heartbroken over COVID-19 surge
Police lights.
Child shot, in critical condition
Jeremy Kyle proposed to Jana James with a flash mob in Memphis, Tennessee.
Man proposes to girlfriend flash mob-style at Overton Square

Latest News

The Memphis Redbirds Baseball Foundation says it reached a strategic agreement that would...
Redbirds pick up 13th straight victory
901 FC sets for home match vs Tulsa Saturday
LSU Softball
Former Tiger leads Aussies to victory in Olympics
FILE PHOTO: Football
SEC pre-season honors and media league picks