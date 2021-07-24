Tropical Depression could form near the Florida peninsula

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An area of low pressure located off of the southeastern United States coastline continues to produce a large region of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions are expected to become a little more favorable for development, and a tropical depression could form during the next day or two while the low meanders offshore or near the Florida peninsula.

Interests in Florida should monitor the progress of this system.

Formation chance through 5 days: 50%

As a reminder, we have had 5 named storms so far this season. The next name on the list is Fred.

2021 Atlantic hurricane names (WMC)

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.

The WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android also has a hurricane tracker and will have up to date information, should this system develop into a named storm.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.