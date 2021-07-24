Woman killed in early morning shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at S. Lauderdale early this morning.

When officers arrived to they scene, they discovered one female dead from a gunshot wound.

Police believe the victim may have known the suspect and the shooting might have stemmed from an argument.

At approx. 2 am, officers responded to a shooting at 404 S. Lauderdale. One female was located and pronounced deceased. The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is possibly known to the victim, and this incident stemmed from an ongoing disagreement. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 24, 2021

No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

