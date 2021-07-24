Woman killed in early morning shooting
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at S. Lauderdale early this morning.
When officers arrived to they scene, they discovered one female dead from a gunshot wound.
Police believe the victim may have known the suspect and the shooting might have stemmed from an argument.
No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
