Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

317 New COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Shelby County reported 317 new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning.

The new case count makes today the second day in a row that cases have been over 300 since March.

Health officials say the uptick in numbers is due to the spread of the Delta variant.

SCHD reports 317 new COVID-19 cases
SCHD reports 317 new COVID-19 cases(SCHD)

This is the second occurrence of cases reaching those heights since lifting virus restrictions.

Fortunately, deaths linked to the virus remain low.

The latest numbers bring the county’s total positive case count to 103,376 cases, with 2,244 cases active now, and 1,714 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Shelby County’s 7-day rolling average of reported cases per day is currently 226.

Health department data shows that along with increasing cases comes increased weekly test positivity rates.

During the week of July 11, officials reported a positivity rate of 11.1% -- up from the 9.3% reported the previous week. The highest positivity rate reported across the county is 17.8 when the virus peaked during the winter surge.

As of Sunday, there been a total of 406,588 people fully vaccinated and 725,708 vaccinations have been administered. The county’s vaccination goal is currently 700,000 to reach “herd immunity.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Two shootings, four shot in under an hour
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Jeremy Kyle proposed to Jana James with a flash mob in Memphis, Tennessee.
Man proposes to girlfriend flash mob-style at Overton Square
Police lights.
Child shot, in critical condition
Woman dead after early morning shooting
Woman killed in early morning shooting

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Shelby County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Covid-19 in shelby county
Covid-19 in shelby county
COVID-19 Vaccination Update July 24
Daily COVID-19 case spike to over 300 in Shelby County