317 New COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Shelby County reported 317 new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning.

The new case count makes today the second day in a row that cases have been over 300 since March.

Health officials say the uptick in numbers is due to the spread of the Delta variant.

SCHD reports 317 new COVID-19 cases (SCHD)

This is the second occurrence of cases reaching those heights since lifting virus restrictions.

Fortunately, deaths linked to the virus remain low.

The latest numbers bring the county’s total positive case count to 103,376 cases, with 2,244 cases active now, and 1,714 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Shelby County’s 7-day rolling average of reported cases per day is currently 226.

Health department data shows that along with increasing cases comes increased weekly test positivity rates.

During the week of July 11, officials reported a positivity rate of 11.1% -- up from the 9.3% reported the previous week. The highest positivity rate reported across the county is 17.8 when the virus peaked during the winter surge.

As of Sunday, there been a total of 406,588 people fully vaccinated and 725,708 vaccinations have been administered. The county’s vaccination goal is currently 700,000 to reach “herd immunity.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.