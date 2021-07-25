Advertise with Us
City of Memphis opens emergency cooling center as Mid-South faces another day of blazing temperatures

Scorching temperatures across the mid-south prompts the city of Memphis to open an emergency...
Scorching temperatures across the mid-south prompts the city of Memphis to open an emergency cooling center.(Ed Pearce)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the Mid-south faces another day of blistering temperatures, the city of Memphis is opening an emergency cooling center for a second day in a row.

The center will be located at the Bickford Community Center, 233 Henry Ave, Memphis, TN 38107.

Memphians can beat the heat at the emergency cooling center between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Covid-19 safety protocols will be in effect at the cooling center.

The cooling center has limited services and is not intended to be a shelter.

Those in need of a shelter are encouraged to visit the Union Mission located at 383 Poplar Avenue, 901-526-8403 or The Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Avenue, 901-529-4545.

Anyone who needs a ride to the cooling center can call OEM at (901) 297-1680 to schedule pickup via MATA.

