Doctor pleads with unvaccinated Mid-Southerners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New COVID-19 cases continue to soar across the Mid-South as the highly contagious Delta variant threatens to ruin much of the progress communities have made fighting the virus.

Doctors are pleading with the unvaccinated to do their part to bring the pandemic under control and to save their own lives.

“It’s just so sad to me,” said Dr. Scott Strome, the dean of the UTHSC College of Medicine in Memphis.

Strome says he never imagined the life-saving COVID-19 vaccines, miracles of modern medicine, would become a divisive political issue.

“I just don’t understand it. Vaccines aren’t political,” said Strome. “I don’t want anybody to get this virus, so I don’t care whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, doesn’t matter. I just want people to be healthy. That’s all I care about. That’s all we care about.”

All three Mid-South states have among the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

Fewer than 40 percent of residents in each state are fully vaccinated.

A new poll from the Associated Press found most unvaccinated Americans plan to remain that way.

Thirty-five percent of respondents who are unvaccinated say they “will probably not” get the vaccine.

Another 45 percent say they “will definitely not” get the vaccine.

It comes as new cases of COVID-19 soar.

Doctors say the Delta variant is more dangerous and contagious and is now the dominant strain. According to a slide Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland shared from the COVID-19 task force the Delta variant accounts for 91 percent of sequenced cases in Shelby County,

The mayor also shared a slide showing 73 percent of new cases are coming from people age 45 and younger.

Given that 97 percent of hospitalizations and 98 percent of the deaths in Tennessee are among the unvaccinated, health experts say there shouldn’t be any more debate about whether the vaccines save lives.

“Everybody feels like they have a choice until they come into a hospital unable to breathe. And as soon as that happens, everybody wants care. Every single person wants care,” said Strome. “That’s the challenge. I just don’t want people to get to that point.”

