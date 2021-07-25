Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at CC’s Blues Club early Sunday morning.

According to MPD, the incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Police say three people were shot while standing in the parking lot.

All of the victims were taken to the hospital, two were listed in non-critical condition. The third victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

@ approx 1:45 am, officers responded to a shooting at 1247 Thomas, CC's Blues Club. Three individuals were shot while standing in the parking lot. Two victims were xported to ROH in non-critical condition. The 3rd victim was xported and later pronounced deceased. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 25, 2021

No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

