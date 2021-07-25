Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at CC’s Blues Club early Sunday morning.
According to MPD, the incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Police say three people were shot while standing in the parking lot.
All of the victims were taken to the hospital, two were listed in non-critical condition. The third victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
