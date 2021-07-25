Heat Advisory for most, but dangerously hot for all

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another HEAT ADVISORY will be in place for Sunday as this hot and humid pattern persists. Not everyone is included in the advisory but all areas will deal with another round of dangerous heat on Sunday. A few areas could feel relief as a few pop up showers and storms will develop in the afternoon but most will stay dry. Heat indices will range from 100 to 110 over the next seven days.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm, afternoon highs in the mid 90s along with a light southwesterly wind.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light south wind and lows in the upper 70s.

THIS WEEK: It will remain hot and humid Monday and Tuesday with a chance of a few afternoon showers or storms both days along with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the lower 90s.

TROPICS: A tropical depression could still form late today or early Monday off the east coast of Florida.

Erin Thomas - Action News 5 Meteorologist

