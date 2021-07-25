Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man arrested after Incredible Pizza shooting

Antravion Greer mugshot
Antravion Greer mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have arrested Antravion Greer in connection to the shooting at Incredible Pizza on Saturday afternoon.

According to the affidavit Greer was involved in an argument with Peyton McDaniel before security escorted Greer out of the building.

The affidavit says after this a fight broke out between the men’s two families, where Greer returned with a handgun and fired shots. Two people were shot, McDaniel and Greer’s mother Angela Greer.

According to the affidavit Greer took the gun outside and threw it under a vehicle.

Greer is charged with criminal attempt to wit: first degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Two shootings, four shot in under an hour
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Jeremy Kyle proposed to Jana James with a flash mob in Memphis, Tennessee.
Man proposes to girlfriend flash mob-style at Overton Square
Police lights.
Child shot, in critical condition
Woman dead after early morning shooting
Woman killed in early morning shooting

Latest News

The Wichita Falls Police Department has extended the deadline to apply for the upcoming police...
Man injured in three car crash
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Victim in critical condition after shooting at Elvis Presley Inn in Whitehaven
Police: Man shot, in critical condition.
COVID-19 vaccine generic
Doctor pleads with unvaccinated Mid-Southerners