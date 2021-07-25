Man arrested after Incredible Pizza shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have arrested Antravion Greer in connection to the shooting at Incredible Pizza on Saturday afternoon.

According to the affidavit Greer was involved in an argument with Peyton McDaniel before security escorted Greer out of the building.

The affidavit says after this a fight broke out between the men’s two families, where Greer returned with a handgun and fired shots. Two people were shot, McDaniel and Greer’s mother Angela Greer.

According to the affidavit Greer took the gun outside and threw it under a vehicle.

Greer is charged with criminal attempt to wit: first degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

