National Hurricane Center: A tropical depression could form late Sunday or early Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A well-defined low pressure system located about 160 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida continues to produce disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

Environmental conditions are expected to remain marginally conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression could still form later today or early Monday while the low moves generally westward at 5 to 10 mph toward the east coast of Florida.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the low Sunday afternoon, if necessary.

Formation chance through 5 days: 50%

Interests in Florida should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

As a reminder, we have had 5 named storms so far this season. The next name on the list is Fred.

2021 Atlantic hurricane names (WMC)

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have predicted an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.

The WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android also has a hurricane tracker and will have up to date information, should this system develop into a named storm.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.