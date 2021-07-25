Heat Advisory for the entire Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A HEAT ADVISORY is in place today for the entire Mid-South as we continue to deal with dangerous heat again today. A few areas could cool off some as a few pop-up showers and storms will develop in the afternoon but most will stay dry. Heat indices will range from 100 to 110 over the next seven days. A weak cold front will increase rain chances slightly Monday and Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light south wind and lows in the upper 70s.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with a chance of a showers and storms, afternoon highs in the mid 90s along with a light southwesterly wind.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light south wind and lows in the upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and humid Tuesday with a chance of a few afternoon showers or storms with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEKEND: The hot and humid pattern will continue into next weekend with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a slight chance of a passing shower or storm both days.

