Addressing learning loss across the state and in SCS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s two weeks until the new school year starts for Shelby County Schools.

However, some kids are already back in the classroom. That’s because they are part of the Summer Learning Academy.

“We had a really, really disruptive year and it’s been very, very difficult for everybody,” Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn said.

The program is in its fifth year, but this summer SCS is following new guidelines from the Tennessee Department of Education to make up for any learning loss brought forth by the pandemic.

Monday morning Schwinn visited Lowrance K-8.

The district says approximately 9,000 students are participating in the program.

Schwinn says the department will release data from the 2020-2021 school year on August 2nd and says the good thing is many teachers want to know how to address learning loss.

“We have seen and expect to have over 11,000 teachers participate in reading 360 summer reading training. Even though it’s been a hard year, even though we are all really tired 11,000 plus teachers have said I want to do two weeks of additional professional development,” Schwinn said.

Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray touched on reduced class ratio. This year for K-2nd there will be a 1-13 teacher ratio.

“We really had to just use our ESSER dollars to reduce class size. We are building in before, during, and afterschool tutoring to recover whatever loss there may be,” Ray said.

In regards to reopening guidance Schwinn says they are working with the Tennessee Department of Health and says when it comes to face masks it should be a local decision.

“In terms of masks and I think we’ve talked about this as recently as last week that is a local decision and I certainly support local control and making the best decisions for their communities,” Schwinn said.

