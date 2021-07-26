Anti-crime group in South Memphis advocates for “see something, say something” approach to crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just after church on Sunday, a crowd of people gathered outside True Love Outreach Ministries in South Memphis to voice concern over rising violent crime in Memphis.

“There is a small group of people in Memphis that has become an embarrassment to the rest of our city,” said Sam Blount, the Director of the group Operation STOP.

The group Operation STOP (Saints Touching Other People) held a press conference in South Memphis earlier this afternoon, advocating for an end to various crimes in Memphis neighborhoods. They’re specific message will be on tonight at 10 on @WMCActionNews5. pic.twitter.com/shFocIvcBD — Parker King (@King_Reports) July 25, 2021

Operation STOP stands for Saints Touching Other People.

Blount, who is also the pastor for True Love Outreach Ministries, said several of the group’s main concerns revolve around interstate shootings, reckless driving and black-on-black crime.

“Every ten days, a child is either killed or injured by a bullet,” Blount said. “Black on black crime, you’re doing too much.”

“We’re killing one another,” reiterated Danny Blount, one of the Generals with Operation STOP. “We are robbing each other, and children are getting killed at an alarming rate.”

The Memphis Data Hub’s most recent statistics on major violent crimes in the city reported 906 violent incidents this June, totaling 4,867 incidents, so far, in 2021.

This is 400 more than the same time last year (4,479), which was already up three hundred the year before that (4,185).

“Black lives matter, but who does it matter to if we’re not taking the initiative to encourage each other to not do harm to one another? They think that being hard is a title for strength, when it’s not,” said Daniel Blount Jr., another one of the Generals with Operation STOP. “To me, I consider it a title for weakness.”

Operation STOP is asking their neighbors and other communities to take the controversial step of helping law enforcement.

“You see somebody breaking into your neighbor’s house, you’re supposed to pick up the phone,” said Danny Blount. “You’re a taxpayer. Let the police do their job. We need officers, foot patrols, so they can get to know the community, the people in the community.”

“Get involved in what’s right,” Pastor Blount added. “When you see the crime, if you know something we’re asking you to say something.”

