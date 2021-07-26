Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Australia’s Titmus hands Ledecky first silver in individual Olympic event

Ariarne Titmus, of Australia holds up her medal after winning the final of the women's...
Ariarne Titmus, of Australia holds up her medal after winning the final of the women's 400-meters freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (WLBT/AP) - Australia’s Ariarne Titmus ran down Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle, handing Ledecky her first-ever Olympic silver in an individual event.

Titmus, who trailed by nearly a full body-length at the halfway mark of the eight-lap race, turned on the speed to touch in 3 minutes, 56.69 seconds. It was the second-fastest time in history, surpassed only by Ledecky’s world record of 3:56.46 from the 2016 Rio Games.

The defending Olympic champion settled for the silver this time in 3:57.36 -- the fourth-fastest time ever recorded and her best performance in three years.

“I fought tooth and nail,” Ledecky said. “She definitely swam a really smart race. She was really controlled up front. I felt pretty smooth and strong going out and flipped at the 300 and it was like, ‘Oh, she’s right there.’”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Antravion Greer mugshot
Man arrested after Incredible Pizza shooting
Police lights.
Two shootings, four shot in under an hour
Oak Court Mall altercation
Police searching for man in Oak Court Mall incident
A police car.
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Latest News

Samuel Mikulak, of the United States, gestures after performing on the pommel horse during...
Sam Mikulak strong once again on parallel bars
United States men's 4x100m freestyle relay team of Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Beck...
U.S. takes 4x100m free relay for Dressel’s first Tokyo gold
United States' Kelsey Stewart (7) celebrates her game winning home run against Japan in the...
U.S. softball defeats Japan, setting up gold medal rematch
Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold...
Hancock, English give Americans a skeet sweep at Tokyo Games