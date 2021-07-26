Advertise with Us
Briarcrest Christian School explains COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Briarcrest Christian School is just two weeks away from their first day of classes and they will be in person this year just as they were last year.

Action News 5 talked with the school’s president Caron Swatley about how they’re approaching the new year.

”Our goal is to have as normal a school year as possible for our students, our faculty, our staff and our families,” said Swatley. “And as far as outdoor athletic events, we look for those to be very normal. And we are very excited about returning to that.”

Swatley says there will be some COVID-19 protocols in place, but masks will be optional.

There will be no virtual learning unless a student is quarantined.

Swatley says you can’t substitute the relationships that are built in the classroom and that is such an important part of students’ education.

