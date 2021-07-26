Advertise with Us
Commissioners unanimously approve nominee for next leader of Shelby County Health Department

Shelby County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve Dr. Michelle Taylor as the new director of the Shelby County Health Department.(WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission voted Monday on Mayor Lee Harris’ nominee for the next director of the Shelby County Health Department.

Commissioners unanimously approved Dr. Michelle Taylor as the new director, a final vote of 13-0.

Taylor is a native Memphian and a pediatrician with public health experience.

An earlier committee vote had one commissioner, Mark Billingsley, abstaining after receiving a May 2021 memo from an interview panel that did not recommend Taylor for the position. On Monday, however, Billingsley spoke in support of Taylor as the new leader.

Taylor will fill the role previously vacated by Dr. Alisa Haushalter who resigned after a scandal involving the health department’s handling of the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Lasonya Hall has served as the interim director since Haushalter’s departure.

Taylor’s first day with the department Monday, Aug. 2.

