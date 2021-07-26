Commissioners unanimously approve nominee for next leader of Shelby County Health Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Commission voted Monday on Mayor Lee Harris’ nominee for the next director of the Shelby County Health Department.

Commissioners unanimously approved Dr. Michelle Taylor as the new director, a final vote of 13-0.

Breaking: Dr. Michelle Taylor has been confirmed as the new Shelby County Heath Department Director. Final vote 13-0. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/ufPxGqjzA8 — Kelli Cook (@TVKelliC) July 26, 2021

Taylor is a native Memphian and a pediatrician with public health experience.

An earlier committee vote had one commissioner, Mark Billingsley, abstaining after receiving a May 2021 memo from an interview panel that did not recommend Taylor for the position. On Monday, however, Billingsley spoke in support of Taylor as the new leader.

Taylor will fill the role previously vacated by Dr. Alisa Haushalter who resigned after a scandal involving the health department’s handling of the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Lasonya Hall has served as the interim director since Haushalter’s departure.

Taylor’s first day with the department Monday, Aug. 2.

