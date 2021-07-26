Advertise with Us
Deputy drowns after attempting to help child while paddleboarding

Linn County Deputy Courtney Couch died in a weekend paddleboarding accident.
Linn County Deputy Courtney Couch died in a weekend paddleboarding accident.(Linn County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOSTER, Ore. (Gray News) - A sheriff’s deputy died Sunday after she tried to help a child while paddleboarding in Oregon.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Courtney Couch was with her family on Foster Reservoir when she accidentally drowned.

The sheriff’s office announced on Facebook that Couch was attempting to help a young child when she fell in the water and didn’t come back up.

Bystanders were able to get Couch to the surface, but deputies and paramedics were unable to revive her.

Couch was an Army veteran and served with the sheriff’s office for seven years.

The sheriff’s office said Couch’s top priority was raising her young son.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Courtney Couch (Anderson). On Sunday July 25th, Deputy...

Posted by Lane County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

