85-year-old Memphian blessed by Good Samaritan outreach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Last week, a Meals on Wheels delivery driver was making her usual route in Memphis.

When she came to one of the homes on Faxon Avenue, she noticed something concerning and didn’t wait to take matters into her own hands.

The driver, who has chosen to remain anonymous, told a relative who works at the Mortgage Investors Group (MIG), who then told one of the loan officers Mano Boyadjian.

“She came to the door with mold all over her clothes,” Boyadjian said, recalling the story he was told. “When (the driver) found out it was mold all over her clothes, she investigated a little more and found out her house is full of mold.”

Boyadjian took us to see the home for ourselves.

Inside, there was black mold in just about every room.

“The front room and the kitchen is the worst,” said Peggy Foster, the person who lives in the home.

Foster is eighty-five year old and has lived in the home for nearly thirty years.

The mold problem hasn’t been there that long, only a little over a year, but it’s been spreading every day.

“I don’t have any of the symptoms, but that don’t mean nothing,” Foster said. “I guess you can get them later on.”

While Foster’s health is pretty good, by her standards, she has glaucoma, which affects her vision, and she can only see shapes at this point.

She’s been able to take care of herself, for the most part of all these years, but Boyadjian and his MIG team members figured it was time to give her a helping hand.

“It just tugged all of our hearts,” Boyadjian said. “We just felt like it was something that we needed to do as a community to help this lady.”

The price tag for mold remediation isn’t cheap.

The most recent quote Foster received put the total at $8,900.

Boyadjian and others started a GoFundme with the goal of $15,000 to not just pay for the remediation but also help replace Foster’s furniture and clothes.

“I’m confident in helping this lady get a good head start, if not completing the process.”

Foster is a humble woman and prides herself in her independence, but the help that’s been extended has been appreciated.

“Regardless of what happens, how much, whatever, I would thank you very much,” she said.

Boyadjian is also working on establishing a checking account for Foster to facilitate the money received and help her pay for the remediation project.

