Health dept. reports 279 cases, 4 more virus deaths in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County health officials reported 279 more COVID-19 cases and four additional virus-related Monday morning adding them to the county’s total virus count. Doctors are citing the Delta variant for the uptick in cases.

The latest numbers bring the county’s total positive case count to 103,376 cases, with 2,244 cases active now, and 1,718 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Shelby County’s 7-day rolling average of reported cases per day is currently 243.

Health department data shows that along with increasing cases comes increased weekly test positivity rates.

During the week of July 11, officials reported a positivity rate of 11.1% -- up from the 9.3% reported the previous week. The highest positivity rate reported across the county is 17.8 when the virus peaked during the winter surge.

As of Monday, there has been a total of 407,610 people fully vaccinated and 727,288 vaccinations have been administered. The county’s vaccination goal is currently 700,000 to reach “herd immunity.”

