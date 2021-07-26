Heat continues this week, showers possible today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some areas are seeing showers this morning and scattered rain will be possible through the afternoon. Although everyone won’t see rain, showers could be heavy at times with lightning possible. This could result in brief flash flooding. It will also be hot again today with a Heat Advisory in effect from 10 am to 7 pm. This means that the heat index will be between 105 and 109. The actual high temperature will be in the mid 90s, but the humidity makes it feel warmer.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms, afternoon highs around 94 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 76 degrees. Winds: East at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: There could be several heat advisories for the Mid-South this week. It will remain hot and humid Tuesday with a chance of a few afternoon showers or storms with high temperatures in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the lower 90s.

WEEKEND: The hot and humid pattern will continue into the weekend with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a slight chance of a passing shower or storm both days.

