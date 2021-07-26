Advertise with Us
Hot & humid pattern continues this week

By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 26, 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Above average temperatures and high humidity remain in place this week prompting another HEAT ADVISORY tomorrow for much of the Mid-South including Memphis & Shelby County.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an evening shower along with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, a light and variable wind, afternoon highs in the lower 90s with a heat index of 100 to 105.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light to calm wind and lows in the mid 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny each day with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s to near 80.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower or storm along with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, highs in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

