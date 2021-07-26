Advertise with Us
Lauderdale County Schools explains plans to help students who have fallen behind

By Amanda Hanson and Andrew Douglas
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re working to get all your important questions answered as kids prepare to head back to the classroom.

Action News 5 spoke with Superintendent Shawn Kimble with Lauderdale County Schools in Tennessee.

Kimble is hoping to kick off the school year in a more traditional fashion and looking forward to in-person learning.

“We know if students are not in school most of the times in a traditional setting, there is going to be learning loss,” Kimble said. “We’re worried about our youngest learners the most, those who need those foundational skills especially in reading in the very early grades.”

Kimble also spoke about the district’s plan to help kids who may have fallen behind during the previous school year.

“We just finished our summer learning camp at the end of June and we had nearly a little more than 25% of our students across our entire grade of K-12,” Kimble said. “We’ll also be doing a lot of targeted before school, after school, and during school tutoring and intervention for students who are behind.”

The first day of school at Lauderdale County Schools is Friday, August 6.

