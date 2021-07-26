LIVE: Mayor McClendon strongly encouraging use of masks in West Memphis
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon is addressing the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and how he hopes to slow the transmission.
McClendon is strongly encouraging the use of masks in public spaces including businesses, churches and large gatherings involving non-vaccinated individuals.
We will update this story with information and remarks from McClendon.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.