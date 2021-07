MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Robinhood and Rhodes Sunday evening.

Police say one man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information is available at this time.

Another vantage point on Robinhood Lane. Still a heavy police presence. We can see several evidence markers beyond the yellow tape. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/oDFjT4oo5u — Parker King (@King_Reports) July 26, 2021

