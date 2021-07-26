Memphis school chosen to be in GAP clothing commercial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - David Jamison is a favorite among students at Hickory Ridge Elementary School.

The fifth-grade teacher greets each of his students with their own personal handshake.

“My whole purpose of doing this is to build trust with students, letting them know that I see them as more than just a test score,” he said.

Their synchronized moves have become so popular that videos of their handshakes have gone viral on social media. So much so, that the clothing brand, Gap, reached out to them for a national campaign.

The students will be featured in a commercial, and students took part in a photoshoot for the brand that is being displayed on the front of the school building with the school’s values.

“We are respectful and responsible, optimistic, collegiate, knowledgeable, engaged with enthusiasm, trustworthy, striving for success, and it’s also the essence of what Gap Kids stands for,” Jamison said.

“Because of what they do on a regular basis, they get the chance to live it out and also the local and national community get to see them live out some of those expectations,” said James Gordon, the principal of the elementary school.

The campaign will be displayed in Time Square.

Jamison is glad he and his students are being highlighted together and hopes it will give them a boost of confidence.

“Many of my students have probably never been outside of Memphis,” he said, “So, for them to be a part of something monumental, this resonated with them in a very powerful way.”

The campaign will officially kick off on July 27.

