Memphis sports reporter, Meghan Triplett, gets Olympic break covering Tokyo 2020 on national TV

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the past year, Meghan Triplett’s had plenty to talk about as cohost of the Memphis Grizzlies “Rise and Grind” morning show. A combination of sports, pop culture and all-things Memphis. But for the next few weeks, she’s trading Grizzlies for gold medals as cohost of CNBC’s Olympic Games coverage.

“I really thought they were joking, like this is for Meghan Triplett right?” she said was her reaction to getting the news. “And she was like yes, we know you’re going to be great for this. And I trusted them, I said wherever you guys see me best fit for a role, I’m excited for it. I was shocked though, I was definitely shocked.”

Triplett was born and raised in the Bluff City. She graduated from Germantown High and Tennessee State. She got her start in broadcasting behind the scenes at ESPN before gigs at the SEC Network, LAX Sports Network and the Grizzlies’ Grind City Media. Each role prepared her for her biggest, yet.

“Rise and Grind coming in the time it did come to fruition, for it to come in the pandemic, it’s helped me find my voice a lot,” Triplett said. “This job has helped me get more confident in the way that I talk about things. I’ve also learned a lot about myself. Seeing that I can thrive in so many different various roles that I never thought I really could.”

When the COVID 19 pandemic pushed back the 2020 Olympic Games to 2021, Triplett found herself in the same boat as thousands of world-class athletes, watching and waiting to see if the show really would go on.

“I wasn’t sure if I’d be included for the next year,” she said. “I didn’t know where I was going to be in life either.”

According to Triplett, covering the Olympics is about more than just being seen on national TV. As a Black woman, who has many Black role models and friends in television, she’s honored to represent at the highest level.

“It’s not just important, it’s emotional. It’s an emotional thing. I don’t think I’ve wrapped my head around that just yet,” she shared. “I know it’s a lot and I know it holds a lot of weight. But there was a time I thought I couldn’t get to a certain level because of the color of my skin or I couldn’t get to a certain level because of where I’m from. I’m also southern and so I know that times in life, it’s changing and it’s about time, it’s about time.”

Over her career, Triplett learned to find her voice and be authentic. She plans to show who Meghan Triplett is to the world as she hosts the Olympic games.

“I’m sitting here with some Jordans on right now, my favorite ones,” she laughed. “We are now in a place where people are accepting of that and loving of that and you will not be scrutinized for that.”

At the same time she’ll reflect what it means to be a Memphian, something she’s proud to represent every day.

“I hope that inspires someone that no matter where you’re from, no matter what school you went to. This could be you too with hard work.” Triplett said. “And I hope to make Memphis proud. That’s something that Memphis will always be home to me. Memphis is always on my heart, it’s always on my chest, it’s always on something that I’m wearing whether it be Grizzlies, Grind City Media, the area code 901, I’ve got something on me that’s Memphis so I hope you see that when you turn on your televisions.”

Meghan Triplett will host CNBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics every night at 9PM. She’ll be live from the CNBC Studios in Englewoods Cliffs, New Jersey.

