More intense heat through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat index topped 105 this past weekend and that trend will continue for the rest of the week and maybe into the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with pop-up showers or storms this afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s with the heat index from 105-110. Winds will be variable around 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 76 degrees. Winds: East at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: There will likely be more heat advisories for the Mid-South each day. It will remain hot and humid Tuesday with a chance of a few afternoon showers or storms with highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the low 90s.

WEEKEND: The hot and humid pattern will continue into the weekend with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a slight chance of a passing shower or storm both days.

