Off-duty officer charged with vehicular homicide resigns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Officer Antonio Marshall has resigned after facing charges for vehicular homicide.

Marshall was off-duty and reportedly speeding when he ran into a car on Walnut Grove near Timber Creek Drive.

According to an affidavit, he was driving at 114 mph in a 45 mph speed limit zone.

Two people died due to the impact.

