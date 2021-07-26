Advertise with Us
Off-duty officer charged with vehicular homicide resigns

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Officer Antonio Marshall has resigned after facing charges for vehicular homicide.

Marshall was off-duty and reportedly speeding when he ran into a car on Walnut Grove near Timber Creek Drive.

According to an affidavit, he was driving at 114 mph in a 45 mph speed limit zone.

Two people died due to the impact.

