MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police received a call about an armed party inside of the mall Sunday evening.

There was no confirmation of shots fired and police are still searching for the suspect.

Surveillance footage from an anonymous source is attached and shows the altercation that lead to police being called.

Heavy police presence at Oak Court Mall in Memphis. MPD says they received reports of “an armed party” inside the mall. No confirmation on shots fired, and it appears police are still searching for the suspect in the mall. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/p8uvxLzFpy — Parker King (@King_Reports) July 25, 2021

