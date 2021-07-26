Advertise with Us
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder weighed in on breakthrough cases and its impact in Shelby County. She also gave advice to people experiencing vaccine hesitancy.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

