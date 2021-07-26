Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Stax Museum hosts free indoor/outdoor event

Stax Museum of American Soul Music
Stax Museum of American Soul Music
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Stax Museum and Stax Music Academy will be presenting a new exhibit, Solid Gold Soulsville, at a free indoor/outdoor event.

The event will be held on August 6 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music.

The event will include live performances on an outdoor stage by 926, the Stax Music Academy and other local artists.

There will also be family-friendly games and activities as local food truck vendors, arts and crafts, a sidewalk sale, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for those who qualify and more.

The main attraction will be their new exhibit Solid Gold Soul that will feature the staff’s favorite objects that are not part of the permanent exhibits.

Highlights of the objects inclue rare photographs of Otis Redding performing in Memphis and rare vinyl records.

“This is a way for the Soulsville Foundation to re engage with the community after the past year-plus of closing temporarily at various times, canceling most in-person events, and many of us living in isolation. We hope this will be a fun, entertaining, informative, and productive event that will finally allow us to all come together in person,” Soulsville Foundation communications director Tim Sampson said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Antravion Greer mugshot
Man arrested after Incredible Pizza shooting
Oak Court Mall altercation
Police searching for man in Oak Court Mall incident
Police lights.
Two shootings, four shot in under an hour
A police car.
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Latest News

Rendering of Legacy Plaza
Stepping Up: Frayser non-profit hopes to create jobs, build safe space for community
National Coalition of 100 Black Women fashion show
National Coalition of 100 Black Women announces fashion show
Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis helps lead a community walk through Orange Mound, a historic...
Memphis police chief leads community walk through Orange Mound
Safe Summer Block Party
Parents, students support masking at Safe Summer Block Party