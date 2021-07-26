Stax Museum hosts free indoor/outdoor event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Stax Museum and Stax Music Academy will be presenting a new exhibit, Solid Gold Soulsville, at a free indoor/outdoor event.

The event will be held on August 6 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music.

The event will include live performances on an outdoor stage by 926, the Stax Music Academy and other local artists.

There will also be family-friendly games and activities as local food truck vendors, arts and crafts, a sidewalk sale, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for those who qualify and more.

The main attraction will be their new exhibit Solid Gold Soul that will feature the staff’s favorite objects that are not part of the permanent exhibits.

Highlights of the objects inclue rare photographs of Otis Redding performing in Memphis and rare vinyl records.

“This is a way for the Soulsville Foundation to re engage with the community after the past year-plus of closing temporarily at various times, canceling most in-person events, and many of us living in isolation. We hope this will be a fun, entertaining, informative, and productive event that will finally allow us to all come together in person,” Soulsville Foundation communications director Tim Sampson said.

