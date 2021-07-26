Three charged with first-degree murder in Panola county

SARDIS, MISS. (WMC) - Panola County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired in the area of Willow Road in the Green Hill Subdivision of Sardis Sunday morning.

Officers say they found two people with gunshot wounds and they were both taken to the hospital. One of them did not survive their injuries, but the other did.

Investigators were able to identify several suspects involved in the incident and three of them have been charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.