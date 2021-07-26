Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

U.S. takes 4x100m free relay for Dressel’s first Tokyo gold

United States men's 4x100m freestyle relay team of Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Beck...
United States men's 4x100m freestyle relay team of Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Beck and Zach Apple, celebrate with their medals after winning the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)(Matthias Schrader | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (WLBT/AP) - The United States claimed the first men’s relay medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games as Caeleb Dressel teamed up with Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker and Zach Apple to blow past the field.

Dressel put the U.S. out front, and the three who followed him in the relay made sure it stood up.

“I felt good the whole way, I knew I had to get my hand in the wall first and get some clean water,” Dressel said. “And everyone did their job. It’s a relay for a reason, it’s four guys for a reason, it’s certainly not just me. It’s certainly not just one guy.”

The 24-year-old, tattooed Floridian swam the first leg in a blistering 47.26. Blake Pieroni and Bowe Becker kept the Americans out front before Zach Apple turned in an anchor leg of 46.69 to leave no doubt at the end.

The U.S. won in 3:08.97, the third-fastest time in history. Italy took the silver in 3:10.11, with the bronze going to Australia in 3:10.22.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Antravion Greer mugshot
Man arrested after Incredible Pizza shooting
Police lights.
Two shootings, four shot in under an hour
Oak Court Mall altercation
Police searching for man in Oak Court Mall incident
A police car.
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Latest News

Samuel Mikulak, of the United States, gestures after performing on the pommel horse during...
Sam Mikulak strong once again on parallel bars
United States' Kelsey Stewart (7) celebrates her game winning home run against Japan in the...
U.S. softball defeats Japan, setting up gold medal rematch
Ariarne Titmus, of Australia holds up her medal after winning the final of the women's...
Australia’s Titmus hands Ledecky first silver in individual Olympic event
Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking the gold...
Hancock, English give Americans a skeet sweep at Tokyo Games