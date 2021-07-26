Why you may see more “shooting stars” the next few nights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You may notice more shooting stars through late August but what you actually may be viewing is a meteor shower and two will be active through the end of August.

Through the end of August there will be two active meteor showers. The Delta Aquariids will be the first active shower that will be active through August 23rd but it will peak July 28 & 29th. Look toward the southern sky and look for faint meteors that most likely won’t have persistent trains or fireballs.

Another meteor shower that will be active is the alpha Capricornids. This meteor shower will be active through August 15 with the peak of the shower on July 30th. This shower is not the strongest and and produces as low as five meteors per hour but they are known for producing bright fireballs. This shower is seen equally well on either side of the equator.

To view the meteor showers get away from city lights, lay flat on your back and look up, give your eyes time to adjust.

