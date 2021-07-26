Advertise with Us
Woman charged with vehicular homicide, going 90 mph

(Memphis Police Department)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crystal Clark has been arrested in connection to a crash that killed one on June 3.

According to the affidavit Christy couch and a passenger were pulling out from Ridgewyck Drive onto Knight Arnold Road when they were hit by Clark.

The report says Couch died on the scene of the crash and the passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a fractured rib and punctured lungs. Clark did not have any life threatening injuries.

The report says the data recorder from within Clark’s car showed that three seconds prior to the crash she was drive at 90 mph with the accelerator at 100 percent throttle. The speed limit of the road she was driving on is 40 mph.

According to the affidavit Clark thought she was only traveling at 50 mph. She is being charged with vehicular homicide and aggravated assault.

