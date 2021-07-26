Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Woman surrenders to US Marshals task force for deadly Memphis shooting

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman accused of killing another woman over the weekend is behind bars after negotiations with U.S. Marshals.

Shakenya Poney was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant after Clara Wilson was found shot to death on South Lauderdale Street in Memphis.

Poney turned herself in early Monday after negotiations with U.S. Marshals, West Memphis police and Arkansas State Police, according to a news release.

An arraignment date has not been set for Poney.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Antravion Greer mugshot
Man arrested after Incredible Pizza shooting
Oak Court Mall altercation
Police searching for man in Oak Court Mall incident
Police lights.
Two shootings, four shot in under an hour
A police car.
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Latest News

Hickory Ridge Elementary School is one of two brand new schools that opened for students on...
Memphis school chosen to be in GAP clothing commercial
Shelby County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve Dr. Michelle Taylor as the new...
Commissioners unanimously approve nominee for next leader of Shelby County Health Department
Stax Museum of American Soul Music
Stax Museum hosts free indoor/outdoor event
A police car.
Three charged with first-degree murder in Panola county