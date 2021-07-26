Woman surrenders to US Marshals task force for deadly Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman accused of killing another woman over the weekend is behind bars after negotiations with U.S. Marshals.

Shakenya Poney was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant after Clara Wilson was found shot to death on South Lauderdale Street in Memphis.

Poney turned herself in early Monday after negotiations with U.S. Marshals, West Memphis police and Arkansas State Police, according to a news release.

An arraignment date has not been set for Poney.

At approx. 2 am, officers responded to a shooting at 404 S. Lauderdale. One female was located and pronounced deceased. The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is possibly known to the victim, and this incident stemmed from an ongoing disagreement. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 24, 2021

