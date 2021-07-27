Active COVID-19 cases surpass 2,500 in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County COVID-19 cases are showing any signs of slowing down on this uphill journey. On Tuesday, the health department reported 236 new cases across the county with 2,515 active cases.

The Shelby County Health Department says there have been 103,891 total virus cases with a death toll of 1,720 since the first case was reported in the county back in March of 2020.

This uptick is attributed to the rapid transmission of the Delta variant. Some businesses and counties are also choosing to backtrack on mask guidance due to the variant.

SCHD data shows that along with increasing cases comes increased weekly test positivity rates.

During the week of July 11, officials reported a positivity rate of 11.1% -- up from the 9.3% reported the previous week. The highest positivity rate reported across the county is 17.8 when the virus peaked during the winter surge.

As of Tuesday, there have been 408,441 people fully vaccinated and 728,504 vaccinations administered in the Shelby County, Memphis metro area. The county’s vaccination goal is currently 700,000 to reach “herd immunity.”

