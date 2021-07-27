Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Active COVID-19 cases surpass 2,500 in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 27
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 27(SCHD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County COVID-19 cases are showing any signs of slowing down on this uphill journey. On Tuesday, the health department reported 236 new cases across the county with 2,515 active cases.

The Shelby County Health Department says there have been 103,891 total virus cases with a death toll of 1,720 since the first case was reported in the county back in March of 2020.

This uptick is attributed to the rapid transmission of the Delta variant. Some businesses and counties are also choosing to backtrack on mask guidance due to the variant.

SCHD data shows that along with increasing cases comes increased weekly test positivity rates.

During the week of July 11, officials reported a positivity rate of 11.1% -- up from the 9.3% reported the previous week. The highest positivity rate reported across the county is 17.8 when the virus peaked during the winter surge.

As of Tuesday, there have been 408,441 people fully vaccinated and 728,504 vaccinations administered in the Shelby County, Memphis metro area. The county’s vaccination goal is currently 700,000 to reach “herd immunity.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving Memphis police cruisers
Driver falls asleep at the wheel before hitting 2 Memphis police cruisers
Oak Court Mall altercation
Police searching for man in Oak Court Mall incident
Woman surrenders to US Marshals task force for deadly Memphis shooting
Hickory Ridge Elementary School is one of two brand new schools that opened for students on...
Memphis school chosen to be in GAP clothing commercial
Antravion Greer mugshot
Man arrested after Incredible Pizza shooting

Latest News

Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
Garth Brooks to offer vaccines at his Kansas City concert
COVID-19 is running rampant in Florida.
Unvaccinated people are suffering inside a Fla. hospital
Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County, Fla., right, is sounding the alarm as the number of...
Central Fla. mayors alarmed over rise of COVID-19 cases
Nearly 44% of counties have what the CDC considers to be a high COVID-19 transmission rate....
Healthcare workers exhausted as nearly half the US sees high COVID-19 transmission