Buddy the dog to be inducted into Animal Heroes Hall of Fame

Buddy the dog could leave hospital in August
Buddy the dog could leave hospital in August
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is more good news for a dog from Mississippi that was set on fire back in April.

In addition to reaching recovery milestones, Buddy the dog will be inducted into the Animal Heroes Hall of Fame (AHHOF) for 2021.

AHHOF celebrates animals, both living and deceased, that have overcome adversity and/or become heroes to people or other animals on their community. Buddy will have his own lifelong profile on AHHOF’s website and a plaque in tis virtual museum to recognize his achievements.

