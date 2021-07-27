Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Elvis Week to go live from Graceland

Graceland
Graceland(source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elvis Week is back this year with in-person activities but its taking a page out of the pandemic rule book with an online experience for out-of-towners.

Organizers are making the festivities available to anyone who can’t make it to Memphis to celebrate the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

The live experience will feature concerts, conversations with special guests and unique fan experiences.

Virtual Elvis Week passes are on sale now with three options to choose from:

  • The Elvis Super Fan Pass: Created for the ultimate Elvis fan
    • includes over 25 hours of entertainment including all nine Elvis Week shows
    • a pre-recorded virtual tour of Graceland Mansion
  • The Elvis Tribute Artist Pass:
    • access to four marquee Elvis tribute artist shows
  • The Elvis Legacy Pass:
    • access to five marquee Elvis Week events

To purchase a pass and for information on how to log in and watch, visit graceland.com/virtual.

Graceland will also livestream its annual candlelight vigil, free of charge on August 15.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving Memphis police cruisers
Driver falls asleep at the wheel before hitting 2 Memphis police cruisers
Woman surrenders to US Marshals task force for deadly Memphis shooting
Oak Court Mall altercation
Police searching for man in Oak Court Mall incident
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Hickory Ridge Elementary School is one of two brand new schools that opened for students on...
Memphis school chosen to be in GAP clothing commercial

Latest News

Keri Blair will be peddling in honor of her mother who passed away from stage IV lung cancer.
Woman cycling to honor mother, raise money for cancer research
Woman cycling to honor mother, raise money for cancer research
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5's Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5’s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5’s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin