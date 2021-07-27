Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Gov. Reeves: Still no intention of masks in schools, despite CDC recommendation

Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says during a Tuesday, June 29, 2021 news conference in...
Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says during a Tuesday, June 29, 2021 news conference in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite a new guideline from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves still does not want to mandate masks in schools.

Tuesday, the CDC recommended everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask indoors, including teachers, students and visitors. There was no exception for vaccinated people.

This change comes around two months after officials had said masks were no longer needed inside for the vaccinated. That was before the highly contagious delta variant became the dominant strain across the country.

That delta variant is responsible for a major spike in Mississippi as well. The average daily case total is 1,197 over the past week, up more than 500 percent since the beginning of July. Hospitalizations due to COVID are following a similar trend.

Earlier this week, Mississippi State Department of Health recommended COVID booster shots for those in high-risk groups.

This all comes as Mississippi nears the bottom of the nation in vaccination rate. Mississippi and Alabama are the only states where less than 35 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, per CDC data.

More than 90 percent of cases and nearly 90 percent of deaths that have been reported are among unvaccinated Mississippians.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving Memphis police cruisers
Driver falls asleep at the wheel before hitting 2 Memphis police cruisers
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Woman surrenders to US Marshals task force for deadly Memphis shooting
Oak Court Mall altercation
Police searching for man in Oak Court Mall incident
Hickory Ridge Elementary School is one of two brand new schools that opened for students on...
Memphis school chosen to be in GAP clothing commercial

Latest News

The new guidance recommends wearing masks indoors even if you are vaccinated.
CDC changes mask and school guidance as younger population becomes more infected by COVID-19
The I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River closed May 11 after inspectors discovered a major...
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
Saunders practices for Tokyo 2020 on University of Alabama campus.
Raven Saunders and shot put coach bring intense, yet positive approach to Olympic training
The police officers who are scheduled to testify endured some of the worst of the brutality....
Committee investigating Jan. 6 Capitol attack holds first hearing